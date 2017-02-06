Cold shooting dooms Tulane against Temple

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.more>>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.more>>
LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.more>>
LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.more>>
When the Pelicans acquired DeMarcus Cousins, one of the franchise's hopes was that the first round pick sent to Sacramento would be later in the round due to New Orleans making the playoffs.more>>
When the Pelicans acquired DeMarcus Cousins, one of the franchise's hopes was that the first round pick sent to Sacramento would be later in the round due to New Orleans making the playoffs.more>>
A hero dog saved everybody in a hiking group from a bear.more>>
A hero dog saved everybody in a hiking group from a bear.more>>
The statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled October 7th at 3PM.more>>
The statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled October 7th at 3PM.more>>