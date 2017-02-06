Cold shooting dooms Tulane against Temple

Tulane women’s basketball team suffered from a rare cold shooting day at home on Sunday afternoon, as the visiting Temple Owls took advantage for the 76-50 victory. The Green Wave (15-8, 6-4) shot a season low 25.4 percent while a trio of Temple (17-5, 7-2) players combined for 67 points.

“This is a really disappointing loss,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton explained. “In the first quarter, neither team could stop the other, really back-and-forth. The thing that really disappoints me the most is that we just didn’t battle through the whole game. The first half, I thought it was our defense a little, then in the second our offense just wasn’t patient enough.”

Kolby Morgan’s streak of seven straight games of 20-plus points came to an end on Sunday, finishing a rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine boards. However, Morgan did surpass Olivia Grayson for seventh all-time in Tulane scoring history, now up to 1,445 in her career.

Up next, the Green Wave will look to bounce back when they host the Memphis Tigers on Thursday.

