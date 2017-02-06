Lady Tigers rally to beat Bama 48-41

The LSU women’s basketball team rallied to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 48-41 Sunday afternoon. LSU improves to 16-7 overall; 5-5 in the SEC, while Alabama drops to 15-8 overall; 3-7 in league play.

The Lady Tigers forced 25 Alabama turnovers and scored 28 points off of the miscues. This is the 13th time this season that the Lady Tigers have forced 20 or more turnovers in a game.

LSU came into the game averaging nearly 23 points a game off turnovers. LSU tallied 15 steals and held the advantage in the paint, 24-16. The Tide out- rebounded LSU, 40-34.

This is LSU’s 12-consecutive win over Alabama at the PMAC.



Junior Raigyne Moncrief led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field. She also recorded eight rebounds to enter the 500-Rebound club at LSU. She is the 29th Lady Tiger all-time to amass 500 rebounds, and the 19th player to have at least 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

Moncrief, who came into the game ranked No. 6 nationally in steals, grabbed a team-leading five steals.

The Lady Tigers will be on the road for the next two games, facing Ole Miss on Thursday and Vanderbilt on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.