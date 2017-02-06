NOPD: Three people shot just after midnight

Three people were shot near the Lafitte Greenway, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Oak Place.

A 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman went to check on the condition of their 29-year-old son who has involved in an earlier altercation.

Someone fired shots at them, striking all three.

All victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The 29-year-old underwent surgery. The man and woman were listed in good condition.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.