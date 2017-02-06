Your Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds, above average temperatures

There are some dense patches of fog this morning, but that should clear up within a couple of hours after sunrise.

Plan for sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures well above average. Some spots could reach near-record highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will fall to just near the 60-degree mark overnight on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures may hover the 80-degree mark, keeping the area near record highs for this time of year. A few spotty showers will be possible both days followed by a cold front Wednesday night.

Only a slight cool down is expected later in the week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Yet another warm-up begins by the weekend.

