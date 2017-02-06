Man accused of shooting Joe McKnight pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing former NFL player Joe McKnight says he is not guilty of the fatal shooting.

Ronald Gasser appeared for his arraignment Monday in a Jefferson Parish court.

It was the first time Ronald Gasser appeared before a judge since his charges were upgraded from manslaughter to second degree murder.

Despite the upgraded charge, Gasser's attorney maintains his client's did not commit a crime.

"We entered a plea of 'not guilty' on his behalf because he is in fact not guilty. This is a case of justifiable homicide," said Gerard Archer.

Last December investigators say Gasser admitted to police that he shot and killed former John Curtis standout Joe McNnight.

Deputies say it happened after a road rage incident on the Crescent City Connection that eventually made its way to the corner of Behrman Highway and Holmes boulevard in Terrytown.

"The old saying is that a good assistant district attorney can indict a ham sandwich. He was indicted for second degree murder. What was presented, I don't know. We will find that out," said Archer.

At a press conference last Thursday, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said the DA's office poured over surveillance footage and reviewed 160 interviews conducted by the JPSO.

Gasser is scheduled to appear in court again on February 16.

