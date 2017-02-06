New details emerge about critical injury to Britney Spears' relative

An ATV accident in Kentwood has seriously injured the 8-year-old niece of Britney Spears, according to a spokesperson.

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie Spears Aldridge, was on an off-road vehicle Sunday afternoon when it flipped over into and landed in nearby water.

The young girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Baton Rouge says students at a Hammond school are praying for Aldridge.

Dr. Melanie Verges, the superintendent of the diocese, says administrators at Holy Ghost School in Hammond are trying to be as calm as possible in the wake of reports of her Sunday accident near Amite.

Aldridge is a student at the school.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office released details of the incident Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence on Hwy. 51 in Fluker regarding an ATV accident involving a juvenile. When deputies arrived, Acadian Ambulance Services was already on scene and helped the mother, step-father, and other family members rescue an 8-year-old girl who was submerged inside of a Polaris ATV in a pond.

The incident happened about 100 yards from where her family was standing and watching as the child and Polaris crashed into a nearby pond on the property, deputies said.

Evidence reveals that the child was traveling near the south-west corner of the property where she maneuvered the ATV to the right to avoid running over a drainage ditch located near the pond, officers said.

She over corrected causing the ATV to enter the pond. The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes.

Within seconds the child’s mother, step-father and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child.

The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.

