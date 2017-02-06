New details emerge about critical injury to Britney Spears' relative

The Port of New Orleans initiated bicycle patrols today aimed at increasing security from Mardi Gras World to the French Market.more>>
Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy sophomore Christian Otero made the most of his first ACT. Otero scored a perfect 36 when he took the test in February.more>>
New Orleans Police asked the public’s assistance in finding a juvenile who went missing from the 2000 block of Fourth Street this week.more>>
Supporters of one of the Confederate-era monuments were dealt a second setback in three days, but the group said the fight is not over yet.more>>
Our stretch of sunny and dry days will end by Friday.more>>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.more>>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.more>>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.more>>
Both the South Carolina House and Senate have voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.more>>
