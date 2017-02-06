NOPD searching for car used in Music Street shooting

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a car they say was used in a Friday shooting.

On Friday, just before noon, the victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle in the 2400 block of Music Street when a dark gray Dodge Charger approached.

The occupant in the charger began firing from the driver’s side window.

The victim was hit and got out of the car to seek cover.

The shooter fled the scene down Music Street.

The perpetrator is described as a black man with a dark complexion. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Williams or any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050.

