Terrebonne man jailed for 5th DWI

A Schriever man was arrested Friday charged with his 5th DWI offense, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say deputies pulled over Randolph Himel Jr. for a speeding violation around 10:15 p.m on Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux.

Deputies spoke with Himel and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Himel admitted he had consumed alcoholic and deputies located an open alcohol container in the vehicle.

Himel was given a field sobriety test on which he performed poorly. A breathalyzer test showed him to have a blood alcohol content of 0.123 percent.

Police say Himel was currently on parole for his fourth DWI charge. Himel was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in where he was booked with DWI (5th Offense), Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage in a Motor Vehicle, and Speeding.

His bond is set at $100,200.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.