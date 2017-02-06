Carnival ball gown trends sweeping the season

There's all sorts of fun this Carnival season and some events call for getting dolled up.

The first model is wearing a blush deep v-neck halter gown. It is made out of stretch satin and is fitted to the body. The price of this gown is $495.

The second model dazzled in a white tulle mermaid gown with embellished bodice, halter top and back keyhole. This gown can be worn for a ball or down the aisle. Standout in this dress for $888.

If you love diamonds, you'll love this diamond-studded gown for your next event. The third model is wearing a nude silver gown with crystal stones and a high mock neck. It is slim fitting with a side slit. Shine bright in this gown for $1,298.

The gowns were so beautiful, I decided to try on a few to see how they fit. The first dress is a burgundy jersey gown with an embellished illusion high neckline. It has small capped sleeves and a fully embellished back which was my personal favorite. The fabric was also very comfortable and gave support. Get this stunning gown for $429.

The second dress I picked out was a black sequin embellished sleeveless gown with a chiffon cape. Each side includes a small sheer cutout. Sparkle through the night in this dress for $695. The cape on this dress made me feel like the belle of the ball.

Lastly, I felt like a gem in the dark green gown. It's a sleeveless jersey mermaid gown with elaborately jeweled high halter collar, matching jeweled waistband and center back bodice, paired with a small train. I fell in love with the color against my skin tone which I think is important to know what color works for you.

Jaquie Hood from Chattabox says anything goes as far as individuality this year. Hood adds that a woman should feel comfortable and you can never go wrong with a classic black gown.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.