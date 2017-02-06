Carnival ball gown trends sweeping the season

There's all sorts of fun this Carnival season and some events call for getting dolled up.
The first model is wearing a blush deep v-neck halter gown. It is made out of stretch satin and is fitted to the body. The price of this gown is $495.
The second model dazzled in a white tulle mermaid gown with embellished bodice, halter top and back keyhole. This gown can be worn for a ball or down the aisle. Standout in this dress for $888.
If you love diamonds, you'll love this diamond-studded gown for your next event. The third model is wearing a nude silver gown with crystal stones and a high mock neck. It is slim fitting with a side slit. Shine bright in this gown for $1,298.
The gowns were so beautiful, I decided to try on a few to see how they fit. The first dress is a burgundy jersey gown with an embellished illusion high neckline. It has small capped sleeves and a fully embellished back which was my personal favorite. The fabric was also very comfortable and gave support. Get this stunning gown for $429.
The second dress I picked out was a black sequin embellished sleeveless gown with a chiffon cape. Each side includes a small sheer cutout. Sparkle through the night in this dress for $695. The cape on this dress made me feel like the belle of the ball.
Lastly, I felt like a gem in the dark green gown. It's a sleeveless jersey mermaid gown with elaborately jeweled high halter collar, matching jeweled waistband and center back bodice, paired with a small train. I fell in love with the color against my skin tone which I think is important to know what color works for you.
Jaquie Hood from Chattabox says anything goes as far as individuality this year. Hood adds that a woman should feel comfortable and you can never go wrong with a classic black gown.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russell.more>>
In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russellmore>>
According to an NOPD report, Jawain Robinson, 22, is believed to be responsible for residential burglaries that took place in the 3900 block of Annunciation Street on April 21 and April 24.more>>
According to an NOPD report, Jawain Robinson, 22, is believed to be responsible for residential burglaries that took place in the 3900 block of Annunciation Street on April 21 and April 24.more>>
An evening out didn't turn out well for a man who took a woman back to his hotel room in the CBD.more>>
An evening out didn't turn out well for a man who took a woman back to his hotel room in the CBD.more>>
A Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was released back into the wild Wednesday after being rehabilitated due to injury.more>>
A Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was released back into the wild Wednesday after being rehabilitated due to injury.more>>
Crews took down the second of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans on Thursday. Workers began to remove the Jefferson Davis statue shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.more>>
Crews took down the second of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans on Thursday. Workers began to remove the Jefferson Davis statue shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.more>>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.more>>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.more>>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.more>>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.more>>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.more>>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.more>>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.more>>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.more>>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.more>>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.more>>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.more>>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.more>>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.more>>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.more>>