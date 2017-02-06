HOOKED UP: Red snapper allotment a retirement plan for many shareholders

A Lee Zurik investigation of quotas, snapper barons and federal waste.more>>
Imagine spending thousands of dollars on a procedure that your insurance company should have given you for free. It may be happening, as we find out in a new installment of Cracking the Code.more>>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.more>>
Barricades, city trucks and New Orleans police officers have surrounded the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City for more than a week, but when it and three other Confederate Era monuments will come down is unclear.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one woman injured.more>>
Hundreds of former First NBC employees who suddenly found themselves working for Whitney Bank could learn by the end of the week if they will have jobs for much longer.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.more>>
