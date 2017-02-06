David: Chance for storms on Tuesday

There's a chance for a few showers and storms on Tuesday. A couple of them could be strong but the best chances are across Mississippi to the north of the area.

Otherwise, we will flirt with record highs for the next couple of days with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Drier and slightly cooler air arrives for late week with lower humidity and lots of sunshine. Temperatures warm back up for the weekend but no rain is expected.

You can check out current conditions where you are and updates from the FOX 8 Weather Center will come straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.