Police use man's ankle monitor to identify him as a burglary suspect

Slidell Police say they used information from a New Orleans man’s ankle monitor to tie him to a Jan. 26 burglary.

Investigators say 56-year-old John Davis traveled from New Orleans to Slidell to commit a home burglary, where he stole jewelry, electronics and a gun. Slidell Police say after the burglary, they got a tip to look into Davis as a potential suspect. Detectives learned Davis had recently been arrested in New Orleans, and that his bail bondsman required him to wear an ankle monitor.

Police say data from the monitor revealed that Davis arrived at the address of the burglary around 1 p.m. They say his monitor pinged a total of nine times at the residence, seven times inside and two times outside. They say information from the monitor showed Davis leaving the residence at 1:16 p.m.

Slidell Police and Louisiana State Police traveled to New Orleans and arrested Davis. They say they also recovered some of the stolen property. They are still asking anyone with information about the burglary to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

