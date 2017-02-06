Jefferson Parish rolls out Family Gras push alerts

A new text service will allow you to know what's going on with Jefferson Parish's Family Gras event and parades this carnival season.

Jefferson Parish is rolling out a new opt-in program that will send alerts to a cell phone or mobile device.

The parish says updates will include happenings during Family Gras, like performances, gate times and any urgent information that may arise, as well as real-time information on parades.

To register you text "FamilyGras17" to 888-777.

Family Gras in Metairie is set for February 17, 18 & 19 in the neutral ground in front of Lakeside Mall on Veterans Blvd. Headliners include Fifth Harmony, Lee Brice and Tony Orlando.

