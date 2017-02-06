NOPD: Driver of limo admits to fatal hit-and-run

The driver of a fatal hit-and-run crash surrendered to police Monday.

Police said Bruce LeBant Jr., 38, admitted to being the driver in the incident.

On Feb. 4 at approximately 9:22 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person struck at the intersection of Earhart Boulevard and South Galvez Street and discovered a seriously injured male lying in the right southbound lane of Earhart. Officers learned that the victim was walking westbound on South Galvez Street trying to cross Earhart when he was struck by a car that was traveling southbound on Earhart Boulevard in the left lane. The driver of the vehicle fled and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

As the investigation progressed, police learned that a black 2012 Mercedes-Benz limousine owned by A Confidential Transportation in Kenner was found to have damage consistent with that of the incident. Employees of the company saw the damage and brought the matter to the company's owners, who contacted police.

As vehicle was being seized, an employee and motor maintenance technician for the company, later identified as LeBant, approached the detectives and admitted to being the driver of the vehicle on the night and time of the incident. LeBant was booked into Central Lockup on a charge of manslaughter.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the victim's name and will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to Detective Michael Baldassaro or the Traffic Fatality Unit at 504-658-6208.

