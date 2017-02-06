N.O. Lakefront condo plan faces opposition

A developer wants to build a seven story condominium complex on Robert E. Lee Boulevard. (Source: City of New Orleans photo)

A Mandeville developer who wants to alter the look of New Orleans' lakefront faces opposition.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, he wants to build a seven story condominium complex a 343 Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

He'll need a zoning change since the area is currently zoned for single-family residential buildings. His plan calls for the construction 11 units.

The City Planning Commission staff is recommending the zoning change request be denied because the small, narrow lot where the complex would be built has no history of multi-family use.

The commission meets Feb. 7 to discuss the issue.

