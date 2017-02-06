Zurik: 'Snapper barons' raking in riches from public resource

Recreational fishermen across the Gulf Coast will only have three days to fish for red snapper in federal waters this summer. The government announced the shortened season Tuesday.more>>
Recreational fishermen across the Gulf Coast will only have three days to fish for red snapper in federal waters this summer. The government announced the shortened season Tuesday.more>>
How did some shareholders of the lucrative red snapper quota force a Florida congressman out of office? It's another tale of campaign cash and public resources in this latest installment of FOX 8's "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
How did some shareholders of the lucrative red snapper quota force a Florida congressman out of office? It's another tale of campaign cash and public resources in this latest installment of FOX 8's "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
What do you have the right to see, as a citizen of this country? if a vote takes place that essentially gives away a public resource for nothing, should you see who votes yes and who votes no? We continue our look at a program that has made a select group of fisherman millionaires - Hooked Up.more>>
What do you have the right to see, as a citizen of this country? if a vote takes place that essentially gives away a public resource for nothing, should you see who votes yes and who votes no? We continue our look at a program that has made a select group of fisherman millionaires - Hooked Up.more>>
The federal program that has made a select group of Gulf Coast fishermen millionaires has left a lot of Louisiana fishermen out of the money. Lee Zurik explains, with this latest installment of our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
The federal program that has made a select group of Gulf Coast fishermen millionaires has left a lot of Louisiana fishermen out of the money. Lee Zurik explains, with this latest installment of our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
For most of the year, federal waters - waters owned by taxpayers - are off limits for fisherman looking to catch red snapper. Recreational and charter fisherman across the Gulf Coast feel commercial fishermen have an unfair allotment of a public resource, as we explore in our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
For most of the year, federal waters - waters owned by taxpayers - are off limits for fisherman looking to catch red snapper. Recreational and charter fisherman across the Gulf Coast feel commercial fishermen have an unfair allotment of a public resource, as we explore in our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
A Lee Zurik investigation of quotas, snapper barons and federal waste.more>>
A Lee Zurik investigation of quotas, snapper barons and federal waste.more>>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.more>>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.more>>
Barricades, city trucks and New Orleans police officers have surrounded the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City for more than a week, but when it and three other Confederate Era monuments will come down is unclear.more>>
Barricades, city trucks and New Orleans police officers have surrounded the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City for more than a week, but when it and three other Confederate Era monuments will come down is unclear.more>>
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.more>>
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.more>>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.more>>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.more>>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.more>>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.more>>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.more>>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.more>>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.more>>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.more>>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.more>>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.more>>
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.more>>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.more>>
A Baton Rouge grandmother is outraged after she claims her 3-year-old grandson was allegedly beaten by a 6-year-old while more than one adult reportedly videotaped the ordeal and posted it to Facebook.more>>
A Baton Rouge grandmother is outraged after she claims her 3-year-old grandson was allegedly beaten by a 6-year-old while more than one adult reportedly videotaped the ordeal and posted it to Facebook.more>>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.more>>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.more>>