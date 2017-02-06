Pelicans rise over Suns at home

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
Roger Cador has been at the helm of Southern's baseball program since 1985 but the Jaguars Hall of Fame member announced Wednesday that his run will come to an end soon.more>>
LSU lost the momentum of their series win over South Carolina when they lost their sixth midweek game of the season to South Alabama Tuesday.more>>
Donte' Jackson electrified crowds with his amazing speed and moves. His game-breaking abilities netted him a scholarship to LSU. Now the Rebels possess another offensive weapon that's turning heads in Jefferson, Antonio Joseph.more>>
Orgeron's intensity and energy are infectious to his team and Tiger fans. Well, now we know where he might get some of that added energy.more>>
