Pelicans rise over Suns at home

With reports of possible trades circulating around the Pelicans, the team's two most reliable players, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, each surpassed the 30-point mark en route to a 111-106 victory, Monday, over the Phoenix Suns.

For the 21st time this season, Davis scored at least ten points in the first quarter as his squad built a double-digit lead, only to see it evaporate in the second quarter. The teams went back and forth throughout the second half until the Pels finished on a 12-to-5 run to close out the game.

Tyreke Evans exited the game at halftime with a left ankle sprain that bothered him leading into the contest.

The Pelicans are back in action Wednesday, when they host the Utah Jazz (33-19) who are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.