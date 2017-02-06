Police chase leads to arrest in seventh district

NOPD Seventh District officers arrested Antoine Massey on multiple charges after he was spotted driving a vehicle believed to have been used in a shooting incident February 4th in the Seventh District.

Early Monday afternoon, officers spotted the black SUV on Haynes Boulevard which matched the description of the vehicle used in the shooting.

When officers started following the vehicle, they say Massey started speeding, running traffic lights and tossed a firearm out of the window.

Police eventually caught up with Massey after a foot chase.

He's booked with multiple traffic violations, aggravated flight from an officer and felon in possession of a firearm. Officers say they confiscated a weapon.

Seventh district investigators say they're working to see if Massey was involved in the recent shooting tied to the vehicle he was driving.

