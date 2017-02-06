State Police investigate fatal wreck in Terrebonne Parish

Shortly after 5:00 pm Monday evening, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on North Bayou Black Drive just west of Jarvis Street near Gibson. The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Amy MacDougall of Gibson.



According to police, MacDougall was traveling east on North Bayou Black Drive in a pickup truck. Troopers say she entered a left curve in the roadway and her vehicle ran off of the road to the right. MacDougall steered to the left and lost control of her vehicle. She ran off of the road to the left and struck a driveway embankment where her vehicle rolled over.

Police say that MacDougall was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle. She sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.



Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but standard toxicology tests are pending.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.