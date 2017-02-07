JP deputies need help identifying two business burglars

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office needs help in identifying two men wanted in West bank business burglaries.

Investigators say the two men broke into several businesses and stole large quantities of cigarettes.

Police did not name which business were burglarized or the location of the businesses.

Anyone with information that can identify the two men is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

