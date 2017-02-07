Your Weather Authority: Storms, some strong, heading to the area

The area has a good chance of showers and storms Tuesday beginning mid-morning and lasting through the early afternoon.

A few storms could be strong, producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated large hail. The best chance is generally across Mississippi to the north and east of the area.

Otherwise, temperatures will flirt with record highs for the next couple of days, rising to near 80 degrees in the afternoons.

Drier and slightly cooler air will arrive later in the week behind a cold front Wednesday night.

Expect lower humidity and a lot of sunshine.

Temperatures will warm back up for the weekend, but little or no rain is expected.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.