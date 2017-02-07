One man shot during Uptown carjacking

New Orleans police are searching for three suspects, one of which shot a man during an Uptown carjacking.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chestnut Street near Delachaise Street.

Our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune report that a man and woman were approached by three armed suspects demanding their belongings.

One of the suspects fired a shot striking the man in his calf.

A witness said they saw one of the suspects dragging a woman by the arm across Chestnut Street.

The suspects fled the scene in the woman’s car.

