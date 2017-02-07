Happening Today: Napoleon Avenue drainage work winds down

After years of traffic headaches, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fully will reopen Napoleon Avenue after completing a major drainage project.

With all of Napoleon open again, so too is the neutral ground, a favorite parade viewing spot for lots of Uptown families."

For about three years the Corps worked putting a culvert under the Napoleon Avenue neutral ground. The objective is to ease flooding in this area.

Local businesses say they were affected and residents fought traffic congestion and loud noises.

Now that the $140 million project is done, the Corps says homeowners will see noticeable improvements in drainage.

This is the Corps’ first SELA project to be completed in the Uptown area.

They're still working on Jefferson and Louisiana avenues.

With crews just wrapping up their work yesterday, people here say they already see a difference.

“It’s kinda like the transformation of Rampart Street where two months ago, Rampart was a mess and now it’s beautiful with streetcars and lights,” said Matt Marsiglia. “So I feel like the same transformation is happening on Napoleon and Magazine. So it’s nice.”

Area residents are also pleased to see it looking pretty again and ready for Mardi Gras.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.