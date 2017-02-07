Two tornadoes reported in Livingston Parish, according to official

Two tornadoes reported in Livingston Parish, according to offici - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

The EOC of Livingston Parish,  Mark Harrell, says he just received a call from Killion Police Dept. reporting two tornadoes touched down.  

He says one location was near Lower Rome Road.  He doesn’t know of any damage yet.  He’s heading there now.

