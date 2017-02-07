Two tornadoes reported in Livingston Parish, according to official

A routine trip to the supermarket turned into anything but that for a woman who was robbed as her and her two young children were about to enter a Slidell supermarket.more>>
Hundreds of former First NBC employees who suddenly found themselves working for Whitney Bank could learn by the end of the week if they will have jobs for much longer.more>>
The recommendation made Thursday by the Orleans Justice Center - which was formerly Orleans Parish Prison - is to build new facilities at the jail to house mentally ill inmates, as well as bring inmates back to New Orleans who are currently held out of parish. The OJC says this move will save hundreds of thousands of dollars this year.more>>
An evening out didn't turn out well for a man who took a woman back to his hotel room in the CBD.more>>
In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russell.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.more>>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.more>>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.more>>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.more>>
Arkansas State Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Yell County is in custody.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
A now former Spur ISD coach was arrested by the Texas Rangers Thursday morning in Lubbock around 11 a.m. on charges of sexual assault of a child, according to Troopers with the Department of Public Safety.more>>
