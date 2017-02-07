Tornado touches down, causes damage in Old Jefferson

Jefferson Parish officials confirmed National Weather Service reports that a tornado touched down around 10:45 a.m. in Old Jefferson

Officials say the tornado touched down between the 700 Block of St. George Avenue and 3700 block of Jefferson Highway.

There are reports of damage to homes and businesses in the area but no reports of injuries. At this time Entergy Louisiana is reporting 1,400 power outages in the Jefferson area.

Jefferson Parish is under a Tornado warning until 2 p.m.

Officials are working to confirm a path and intensity of the tornado.

