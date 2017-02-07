Tornado touches down, causes damage in Old Jefferson

Jefferson Parish officials confirmed National Weather Service reports that a tornado touched down around 10:45 a.m. in Old Jefferson
Officials say the tornado touched down between the 700 Block of St. George Avenue and 3700 block of Jefferson Highway.
There are reports of damage to homes and businesses in the area but no reports of injuries. At this time Entergy Louisiana is reporting 1,400 power outages in the Jefferson area.
Jefferson Parish is under a Tornado warning until 2 p.m.
Officials are working to confirm a path and intensity of the tornado.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
The regular legislative session must wrap up by June 8, and Gov. John Bel Edwards' tax reform package is not faring well.more>>
The regular legislative session must wrap up by June 8, and Gov. John Bel Edwards' tax reform package is not faring well.more>>
The officer faces a $3.2 million lawsuit.more>>
The officer faces a $3.2 million lawsuit.more>>
The improvement work on Bourbon Street moves farther down the street.more>>
The improvement work on Bourbon Street moves farther down the street.more>>
For the second time in three seasons, the Saints have drafted a potential replacement for Zach Strief and while Andrus Peat appears to have found his home at left guard, Ryan Ramczyk projects to be the team's right tackle...eventually. Strief came into the league in 2006 as a seventh round pick and is now the second-longest tenured player on the roster, behind only Drew Brees. At this point, he's developed a laid back perspective about the inevitable end to his career "I've been...more>>
For the second time in three seasons, the Saints have drafted a potential replacement for Zach Strief and while Andrus Peat appears to have found his home at left guard, Ryan Ramczyk projects to be the team's right tackle...eventually. Strief came into the league in 2006 as a seventh round pick and is now the second-longest tenured player on the roster, behind only Drew Brees. At this point, he's developed a laid back perspective about the inevitable end to his career "I've been...more>>
Imagine spending thousands of dollars on a procedure that your insurance company should have given you for free. It may be happening, as we find out in a new installment of Cracking the Code.more>>
Imagine spending thousands of dollars on a procedure that your insurance company should have given you for free. It may be happening, as we find out in a new installment of Cracking the Code.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.more>>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.more>>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.more>>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.more>>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.more>>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.more>>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.more>>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.more>>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.more>>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.more>>
A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon, says a spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
A Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer were injured during a shooting in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon, says a spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>