Parents of St. Mary's Academy students can come pick up students

Parents of students at St. Mary's Academy located on Chef Menteur Highway can now pick up their children, according to a New Orleans Police Department statement.

No damage was reported to the school and there are no reports of any injuries.

New Orleans police officers are located at Wilson and Dwyer streets to direct parents through the back way up to the school.

An officer is also stationed at I-10 and Chef Menteur Highway who can direct them to the school.

Elementary School students are in the gymnasium. High school students are in the gymnasium and the cafeteria.

