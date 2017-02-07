NASA facility damaged by tornado, minor injuries reported

The NASA facility at Michoud was damaged by a possible tornado. (FOX 8 Viewer)

A spokesperson for NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans said a tornado impacted the property on Tuesday around 11:25 a.m.

Only minor injuries were reported and NASA employees and other tenants are being accounted for.

Emergency officials continue to monitor the situation.

The onsite Michoud emergency response team is also conducting damage assessments of buildings and facilities.

