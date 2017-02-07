Source: Jabbar Juluke headed to Texas Tech, source says

For the second time in three seasons, the Saints have drafted a potential replacement for Zach Strief and while Andrus Peat appears to have found his home at left guard, Ryan Ramczyk projects to be the team's right tackle...eventually. Strief came into the league in 2006 as a seventh round pick and is now the second-longest tenured player on the roster, behind only Drew Brees. At this point, he's developed a laid back perspective about the inevitable end to his career "I've been...more>>
In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russell.more>>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
Roger Cador has been at the helm of Southern's baseball program since 1985 but the Jaguars Hall of Fame member announced Wednesday that his run will come to an end soon.more>>
