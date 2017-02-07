Source: Jabbar Juluke headed to Texas Tech, source says - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Former LSU running backs coach Jabbar Juluke is returning to Texas Tech as running backs coach and associate head coach, a source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports.

Juluke was hired by Kliff Kingsbury's staff last year but left quickly to take an assistant job at LSU. Juluke was reassigned by Ed Orgeron to a position within the athletic department last week. Orgeron is still looking for Juluke's replacement on the Tigers' staff. 

