Source: Jabbar Juluke headed to Texas Tech, source says

Former LSU running backs coach Jabbar Juluke is returning to Texas Tech as running backs coach and associate head coach, a source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports.

Juluke was hired by Kliff Kingsbury's staff last year but left quickly to take an assistant job at LSU. Juluke was reassigned by Ed Orgeron to a position within the athletic department last week. Orgeron is still looking for Juluke's replacement on the Tigers' staff.

