David: Severe weather threat has ended - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

David: Severe weather threat has ended

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
FOX 8 graphic FOX 8 graphic
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

After a devastating weather day, things have started to quiet down. The threat for additional severe weather has ended.

Looking ahead, we will have a warm Wednesday with just a stray shower. A cooler breeze develops on Thursday and will usher in a quiet weekend.

The next storm system arrives by the middle of next week.

No freezing temperatures for the next seven days.

You can check out current conditions where you are and updates from the FOX 8 Weather Center will come straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • WeatherMore>>

  • CONTINUING COVERAGE: Severe weather

    CONTINUING COVERAGE: Severe weather

    Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

    Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

  • Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality

    Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality

    (Source: WVUE)(Source: WVUE)

    Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...

    more>>

    Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...

    more>>

  • Your Weather Authority: Despite air quality alert, nice weather continues

    Your Weather Authority: Despite air quality alert, nice weather continues

    (Source: WVUE)(Source: WVUE)

    There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday. The air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Nice weather will continue through most of the workweek. Expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. The next rain chance will not arrive until Friday ...

    more>>

    There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday. The air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Nice weather will continue through most of the workweek. Expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. The next rain chance will not arrive until Friday ...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly