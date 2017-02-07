David: Severe weather threat has ended

After a devastating weather day, things have started to quiet down. The threat for additional severe weather has ended.

Looking ahead, we will have a warm Wednesday with just a stray shower. A cooler breeze develops on Thursday and will usher in a quiet weekend.

The next storm system arrives by the middle of next week.

No freezing temperatures for the next seven days.

-David Bernard

