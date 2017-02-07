Report: Saints add Ryan Nielsen as defensive line coach

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another new name to their coaching staff. According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, former NC State defensive line coach/run game coordinator Ryan Nielsen will join Sean Payton's staff as defensive line coach.

Nielsen will replace Bill Johnson, who was terminated at the end of the 2016 season. Nielsen has held this title at NC State since 2014. He joined the Wolfpack in 2013.

