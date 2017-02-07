Patrols in place; residents asked not to sight-see in N.O. East

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in New Orleans and said budget constraints won't prevent the state from helping those affected by Tuesday's tornadoes.

Emergency crews and first responders were making the second round of search and rescue operations in New Orleans East. Councilman James Gray, whose district includes the East, said there were a few dozen injuries, some of them serious, but no known deaths.

Police are asking residents to stay off the roads in New Orleans East. Although live wires are no longer an issue, there are gas leaks and the streets are filled with debris. Interstate 10 exits are closed with the exception of the Read Boulevard exit. Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions are patrolling the area.

Entergy estimates that approximately 9,400 Orleans Parish residents are without power. Crews are working around the clock and expect to have all power restored in three to five days. On Wednesday, 150 restoration workers from surrounding areas will assist in recovery efforts.

The Red Cross expected 400 people at the Joe W. Brown emergency shelter. It will provide supportive services through Wednesday morning and will be looking for more permanent shelter for displaced residents. The Red Cross number is (504) 620-3105

The Red Cross is asking for donations of clothing and toiletries. They can be dropped off at the rear entrance of Joe W. Brown on Wednesday morning.

Councilman Gray is asking anyone with services or goods to donate to call the council office at (504) 658-1050.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said FEMA preliminary damage assessment teams are scheduled to begin work Wednesday to help determine what levels of federal assistance will be available in the following areas:

Orleans

Tornado activity was spotted by the New Orleans Fire Department and the New Orleans Police Department in the area of Chef Menteur Highway.

Jefferson

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown at approximately 10:45 a.m. between the 700 block of St. George Avenue and 3700 block of Jefferson Highway. The parish will continue to work with the NWS to confirm path and intensity.

Livingston

Officials and NWS confirmed tornado activity in the Killian and Springfield area. Another possible tornado was reported in the Watson area damaging homes in the northern portion of the parish.

Ascension

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in the Donaldsonville area at approximately 11 a.m. near the Old Rice Mill. Other damage was reported in Donaldsonville on Williams and St. Patrick Streets.

St. James

A tornado was reported on the west side of the Sunshine Bridge. Officials say there is damage on June Street in a small community known as Lemannville. NWS thinks this may be the same system that struck Donaldsonville.

Tangipahoa

Three possible tornadoes impacted the parish. A large tornado was reported in Akers south of Ponchatoula before the moving towards Madisonville. A second possible tornado caused damage in Ponchatoula. A third possible tornado impacted an area near Amite. NWS believes this may be the same system that passed through the Killian area.

St. Tammany

There were reports of a tornado touchdown in Madisonville at Highway 22 and Pine Street. There is more possible damage in northern St Tammany.

