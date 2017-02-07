INCREDIBLE VIDEO: Worker records nearby tornado in New Orleans East

A worker in New Orleans East captured video as a tornado tore through, just outside of of the facility he and his co-workers were working in.

The video was shot in the 13000 block of Old Gentilly Road. The man recording the video, identified as David Collet, witnessed powerful winds strip away the roof of a nearby building.

Collet ended up ducking for cover as the winds picked up and debris began to swirl.

