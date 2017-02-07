17 sewer pump stations without power due to storms

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has dispatched several crews to New Orleans East to assess tornado-related damage to homes and businesses.

Currently, seventeen sewer pump stations are without power. Without power, the stations cannot operate, which could result in sewage overflows in homes and businesses in storm-affected areas. At this time, S&WB crews are establishing diesel power to those pump stations.

This power outage had no effect on the Carrollton Water Plant, which supplies the city's tap water. The city's water is safe to drink.

Crews will remain in the area until all water services that may have been affected by the storms are fully restored.

To report damaged water or sewer services, or if you have questions related to these services, call (504) 529-2837.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.