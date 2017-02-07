NOE school closed, buses re-routed due to storm damage, power outages

St. Mary's Academy in New Orleans East will be closed Wednesday because the building is without power.

For FirstLine Schools, Apple Bus Services has re-routed some of the pick-up/drop off locations for students, specifically those located along the Chef Menteur bus route. If a student’s original pick-up location is a location that was in the path of the tornado, it will be closed. FirstLine Schools’ bus stops that intersect with Chef Menteur Hwy will be re-routed, and buses will be tagged with the school’s name on them. The new locations and pick up times are listed below:

For Samuel J. Green, Langston Hughes Academy and Joseph S. Clark:

Crowder & Haynes 6:20am: Bus will stop on the sidewalk side (not the levee side).

Crowder & Morrison 6:30am: Bus will stop on all four corners?.

Downman & Dwyer 6:40 am?: Bus will be coming up Dwyer and will turn right on Downman, stopping at the apartment complex.

For Phillis Wheatley, Arthur Ashe:

Crowder & Haynes 7:40am: Bus will stop on the sidewalk side (not the levee side)?.

Crowder & Morrison 7:55am: Bus will stop on all four corners?.

Downman & Dwyer 8:15am: Bus will be coming up Dwyer and will turn right on Downman, stopping at the apartment complex.

If your student was dropped off at their regular bus stop today, they will be picked up and dropped off at that same spot tomorrow (their route has not been changed).

Anyone in need of additional information is asked to contact the school’s front office at the number listed below.

Arthur Ashe Charter School: (504) 373-6267

Langston Hughes Academy: (504) 373-6251

Phillis Wheatley Community School: (504) 373-6205

Samuel J. Green Charter School: (504) 304-3532

Joseph S. Clark Preparatory High School: (504) 373-6202

