NOE school closed, buses re-routed due to storm damage, power outages

In this space last time out, I broke down how tough it is to pick a star quarterback in the NFL draft. For every Tom Brady there's a JaMarcus Russell.more>>
An incorrect social media post went viral and a local company suffered the consequences after the removal of Jefferson Davis monument in New Orleans.more>>
At any moment when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle just one collision alone can drastically alter your life. It happened to one North Shore mother who is also a St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy.more>>
Hear how a call to the FOX 8 Defenders helped to fix a 90-year-old Jefferson Parish man's problem and how other homeowners could learn from it.more>>
What's appropriate driver conduct when you're stopped by police? That could soon be required education for driver's ED students in Louisiana. Lawmakers are now considering a bill that if passed would require that question be answered before drivers get their license for the first time.more>>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.more>>
