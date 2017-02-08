One man wounded in Algiers shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One man wounded in Algiers shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
ALGIERS, LA (WVUE) -

One man was shot in Algiers on Tuesday night.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, one man was shot in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive.

No further information is currently available.

