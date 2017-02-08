Your Weather Authority: A warm Wednesday ahead

After a foggy start, a warm Wednesday is ahead for the area.

Highs will flirt with the 80-degree mark. A few stray showers are possible, but no severe weather or heavy rain is expected.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday night which will deliver a cool breeze Thursday. Plan for plenty of sun and highs in the mid to upper 60s to close out the week.

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s again.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.