Crews battle a fire at the Valero refinery

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
MERAUX, LA (WVUE) -

Valero firefighters are battling a fire at the Valero refinery on St. Bernard Highway in Meraux.

A compressor fire started in an area of the facility where few workers frequent.

A stretch of St. Bernard Highway near the plant has reopened after it was closed as a precaution.

