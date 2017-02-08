Local broadcasters team up to help tornado victims

WVUE-TV FOX 8, iHeart Media, the Greater New Orleans Foundation and the Salvation Army are teaming up to bring much needed relief to the victims of the February 7th tornado outbreak. People can help by going to www.fox8live.com/LocalHelpFirst to donate money or supplies to the effort.

“As broadcasters, it is our responsibility first, to inform and warn those in our local area of possible dangerous weather, and second, to come to the aid of those whose lives have been turned upside down as a result of storms like these,” said FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram.

The Salvation Army is taking donations of cleaning supplies and dry food items. The general public can drop off donations at the Salvation Army’s New Orleans facility located at 4500 South Claiborne Avenue.

Money collected for the “Tornado Relief Fund” will stay in our local community, less than one percent of the funds will go to administration fees, leaving the remaining ninety-nine percent to help with immediate financial relief and to help provide food and shelter to local storm victims.

