New Orleans Saints, Pelicans begin collecting tornado relief supplies

The Saints and Pelicans are getting involved in tornado relief efforts.

The Saints training facility on Airline Drive in Metairie and the is now a collection point for non-perishable food items and other relief supplies.

According to the Red Cross towels, blankets, toiletries, and clothing are needed immediately.

They can be dropped off hours at the training facility between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

