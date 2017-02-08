NOPD: Possible explosive device on Magazine Street was a dud - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Possible explosive device on Magazine Street was a dud

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police were called to Magazine Street to investigate a report of a potential explosive device found Uptown.

But it turned out to be a dud.

The device, a grenade that was several years old and not a threat, was found in the 3600 block of Magazine Street.

