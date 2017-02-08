NOPD searching for suspect wanted for sexual assault of a juvenile

The NOPD needs the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Alfred A. Ravy, 26, is wanted for sexually assaulted an 8-year-old female.

Police say Ravy is reportedly homeless and is known to frequent a store in the 3600 block of Mac Arthur Boulevard.

If you have any information that can help, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

