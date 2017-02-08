NOPD searching for Lakeview bicycle thief

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a bike from outside of a Lakeview home.

Police say the incident happened on February 6 just before 9:30 a.m.

The victim told police that she went outside of her home in the 5900 block of Louisville Street and found that her bike was missing.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video riding away on the bike. Now police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

If anyone has any information about the location of the bike or the identity of the suspect, they are asked to contact any Third District detective at (504) 658-6033 or (504) 658-6030.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.