Chef John Folse: Mardi Gras fired chicken pasta salad

One of the greatest challenges faced when planning an outdoor patio party is determining the accompaniments to the main dish and whether they should be served hot or cold. In Bayou Country, one characteristic of our Cajun and Creole dishes is that most may be served either way and still taste great! This treatment of leftover fried chicken is sure to win praises when added as a main ingredient to an otherwise simple pasta salad.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 10 Servings

Ingredients:

6 pieces cold, spicy fried chicken

6 cups cooked rotini pasta

6 boiled eggs, yolks separated

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp Creole mustard

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup minced celery

1 tsp minced garlic

¼ cup minced green bell pepper

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup sliced green onions

½ cup sweet pickle relish

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 boiled egg, sliced for garnish

Method:

If you don't have leftover fried chicken, simply take a trip to your favorite fried chicken fast food outlet and pick up 6 pieces of their spicy version. Bone chicken and cut into cubes, making sure that the skin is left intact. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, mash egg yolks well with a fork then add mayonnaise and Creole mustard, blending well into the yolks. Finely dice egg whites and add to the mixture. Add all remaining ingredients except the chicken, pasta and boiled egg for garnish. Mix well until all seasonings are thoroughly coated with the mayonnaise sauce. Add cooked rotini pasta, blending well into the mixture, then gently toss in the cold fried chicken cubes. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Place on a large serving platter and garnish with sliced boiled egg, or you may wish to surround the pasta with additional whole pieces of hot fried chicken. NOTE: Since the mayonnaise sauce is a typical blend for potato salad, you may wish to add your own special seasoning blend to personalize the dish. The most important flavor aspect here is the seasoning applied to the chicken prior to frying.

