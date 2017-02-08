WATCH LIVE: Mayor Landrieu provides update on tornado recovery

State and local health officials react to the federal Centers for Disease Control announcement that the number of new hepatitis C infections nearly tripled between 2010 and 2015, reaching a 15 year high.more>>
State and local health officials react to the federal Centers for Disease Control announcement that the number of new hepatitis C infections nearly tripled between 2010 and 2015, reaching a 15 year high.more>>
Louisiana’s health chief says the pain would be widespread if a state operating budget passed by the Republican-controlled state House becomes law.more>>
Louisiana’s health chief says the pain would be widespread if a state operating budget passed by the Republican-controlled state House becomes law.more>>
“I was incredibly surprised at this practice by the district attorney,” said Katie Schwartzmann with the MacArthur Justice Center. When Schwartzmann learned about a practice used by the New Orleans District Attorney’s office to issue what have been called "fake subpoenas," she said they decided to file a lawsuit.more>>
“I was incredibly surprised at this practice by the district attorney,” said Katie Schwartzmann with the MacArthur Justice Center. When Schwartzmann learned about a practice used by the New Orleans District Attorney’s office to issue what have been called "fake subpoenas," she said they decided to file a lawsuit.more>>
New Orleans Police search for a woman who was reported missing on May 11.more>>
New Orleans police search for a woman who was reported missing on May 11.more>>
Mother’s Day has several places ready to make mom happy this weekend.more>>
Mother’s Day has several places ready to make mom happy this weekend.more>>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.more>>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.more>>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.more>>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.more>>
One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.more>>
One person is dead following a crash at the intersection of Ernest and College streets, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said. KPLC is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.more>>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.more>>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.more>>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.more>>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.more>>
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.more>>
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.more>>
The mission of the nonprofit 22Kill is hitting close to home in the ArkLaTex.more>>
The mission of the nonprofit 22Kill is hitting close to home in the ArkLaTex.more>>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.more>>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.more>>