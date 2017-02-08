Man says he was robbed of $90,000 at Gretna hotel

The Gretna Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery at a hotel in the 70 block of the Westbank Expressway.

According to a spokesperson, a man contacted police Saturday around 4:40 a.m. claiming two women and three men robbed him of $90,000.

The victim told officers that Friday night around 11:30 p.m. he received a phone call from a woman named Brittany Mayeaux asking him to pick her up because she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend. The victim picked her up and then agreed to also pick up Mayeaux's sister, Kriston Faulkner.

The victim said he felt he was being followed by a black Maxima he thought was being driven by Mayeaux's boyfriend. The victim then brought Mayeaux and Faulkner to the hotel where he stayed about 30 minutes.

The victim admits to telling the women he was in possession of a large sum of money.

Around 4:15 a.m., the victim returned to the hotel after receiving a text message asking him to take the women home.

He says he entered the hotel room and that's when Faulkner closed the door. Two white males and and one black male exited the bathroom, pulled weapons, and demanded his money.

The victim claims he struggled with the men, but was overpowered. His car keys and cell phone were taken and the men fled the room and went to the victim's car where they removed a locked box containing the $90,000.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police located the Maxima at a business in River Ridge where police began surveillance.

The car was occupied by Mayeaux and a white male identified as Carlos Barahona. They were followed to a hotel in the 5700 block of Airline Highway where they were detained. Barahona was found in possession of $2,500.

Officers learned that other suspects involved in the robbery were also staying at the hotel. Two of those suspects were in the 5400 block of Lapalco buying a vehicle.

JPSO went to the car lot and detained Faulkner and her wife, identified as Jherica Knox. The two women had just traded in a 2001 Taurus and purchased a 2005 Monte Carlo paying more than $4,600 in cash.

It was later learned that each of the suspects received $12,000 for their participation in the robbery. Upon searching the hotel room, officers found money and several $10,000 empty money bands.

Mayeaux stated she devised a plan to rob the man and solicited her boyfriend, Barahona, Faulkner, Knox, and another man identified as Kevin Parnell, and an additional man identified as Devin Parks.

After the robbery, they fled to an apartment in the 100 block of Tensas where police found a safe and a handgun.

Throughout the investigation, officers recovered $55,000, two vehicles that were purchased with the stolen money, clothing, electronics, and cell phones.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.