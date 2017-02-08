Karr Coach Brice Brown: 'Boycott is a strong word, I don't see that happening'

Edna Karr Football Coach Brice Brown addressed a possible boycott of LSU by some New Orleans high school football coaches on Wednesday.

Brown confirmed a meeting between coaches will take place but didn't say a boycott would follow.

"The word 'boycott' is a strong word; I don't see that happening but we'll see," Brown told FOX 8 Sports.

The possibility of a boycott emerged after LSU coach Ed Orgeron reassigned Jabbar Juluke to a position within the athletic department one day after National Signing Day. Local coaches were reportedly not happy with the way Juluke was treated. Juluke has joined the Texas Tech staff as running backs/associate head coach.

Orgeron, who has been in contact with the coaches involved, hired Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph as wide receivers coach and Tommie Robinson as running backs coach/recruiting coordinator/assistant head coach.

"I think all options are always on the table any time you're dealing with such a sensitive issue but again, this is about the kids,"Brown said. "This isn't about us as coaches. This is about having kids who want to play at LSU who want to be an LSU Tiger, and if I have a student-athlete who tells me 'I want to be an LSU Tiger', coach Brice Brown will not be the guy to tell him that he cannot go."

