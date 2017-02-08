Police: man used blow torch to try and open ATM

Surveillance image of suspect who police say used a blow torch to try and open an ATM (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)

The New Orleans Police Department need your help to identify a man they say used a blow torch to try and open an ATM.

The alleged incident happened on February 7 around 6:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Eagle Street.

Police say the man tried to break into the machine at first without the tool, then pulled the blow torch from a shopping cart. It didn't work.

A surveillance camera caught an image of the man. He's seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, woman's wig, black pants, latex gloves and cream colored shoes. Police say it appears the man is wearing multiple layers of clothing.

Detectives are investigating the possibility this suspect may be responsible for a similar incident that happened on February 6 in the 1300 block of South Claiborne.

If you know anything about the man, you're asked to call the NOPD Second District at (504) 658-6020 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or 877-903-7867.

