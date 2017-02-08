City updates tornado recovery progress

Today, Mayor Mitch Landrieu provided an update on the tornado recovery efforts in New Orleans East.

The National Weather Service has confirmed and classified Tuesday’s tornado in New Orleans East as an EF-3. Approximately 300 properties were severely damaged in the 2 to 2.5-mile tornado path.

Public Safety

Throughout the evening and overnight, no looting was reported in the impacted area. Officers will continue a highly visible multiagency unified patrol including assistance from the LA National Guard and other state and local partners. At this time, there are no reported fatalities. Thirty-three injuries have been reported, thirty-one of which have been treated and discharged. Two patients remain in the hospital.

Public safety teams have completed two full search and rescue sweeps of the impacted area and inspected over 5,143 structures.

Temporary Shelter

The City has opened a temporary shelter at Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127) for impacted residents. Last night, 78 impacted individuals stayed in the shelter. Resources for pets are also provided but they will not be guaranteed shelter within the facility. Food, water, cots and blankets are available to those who utilize the shelter overnight.

The New Orleans Health Department, with support from the Red Cross, Catholic Charities and NOFD, is providing basic medical care and prescription assistance. Today, food, water and cleaning supplies will be available for pick up. The Joe Brown Park shelter is NOT able to directly accept food, clothing, other donations or volunteers at this time. Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies at 700 Edwards Ave., New Orleans, LA 70123. Food Pantry of New Orleans is accepting non-perishable food donations at 13040 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70128.

Tarps will be distributed by NOFD and other agencies this afternoon by going door to door for those with major roof damage. Tarps WILL NOT be available for pickup.

Entergy

Entergy has restored power to approximately 6,700 of the 10,400 impacted structures. Crews are working around the clock and expect to have all power restored in 3 to 5 days. There are approximately 250 Entergy crew members and contractors working in the area to assess damage, clear debris on roads and repair the electrical facilities.

Preliminary damage reports include roughly 160 damaged and downed poles, 100 damaged transformers, 50 downed transmission poles (the lines that bring the power from the power plant to the substations) and 150 spans of downed and damaged distribution lines (the power lines that provide residents and businesses with power).

Customers are encouraged to go to www.entergy.com to sign up for text messages. Residents may call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report outages or downed power lines.

School Closures for Thursday Feb. 9, 2017

-ReNew Schaumburg Elementary

-Einstein Sherwood Forest Elementary: ONLY GRADES PK-2

-Grades 3-5 should report to school at Reed High: 5316 Michoud Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70129

-Total Community Action's Gentilly East and James Singleton Head Start Centers will be closed, Thursday

Schools Re-Opening

-Einstein Elementary

-Einstein Reed High

-Craig Elementary

-Martin Luther King Elementary

-Martin Luther King High School

Transportation

The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is restoring service to New Orleans East as road conditions and hazards are cleared. Some routes remain on detour. The detours are as follows:

64-LakeForest: Service restored to regular route.

65-Crowder/Read: Service restored to regular route.

94-Broad: Service outbound to New Orleans East will terminate at Ray St. Buses will travel on I-10 East from this point to Bullard and return to regular route to Michoud.

Service inbound to Downtown will return to regular route from Michoud to Bullard. Buses will travel on I-10 to Ray St. exit and return to regular route.

No service will be provided between intersection of Chef Menteur/Ray to intersection of Chef Menteur/Bullard.

Neighborhood shuttle service to the Walmart on Bullard Avenue has been implemented. Riders will then be able to transfer to one of the connecting bus lines at this transfer point; 64- Lake Forest, 65-Crowder/Read, 62-Morrison Express, or 94-Broad to continue on their regular routes.

RTA Shuttle Service to shelter at Joe Brown Park:

RTA is providing shuttle service to the City’s shelter in Joe Brown Park for residents without transportation. Pick up points for Shelter Shuttle Service are as follows:

-Dwyer Road and Wilson Avenue

-Dwyer Road and Crowder Boulevard

-Dwyer Road and Wright Road

-The Following Roads Remain Closed

-I-10/Chef Menteur Exit

-Vehicular traffic restricted: Chef Menteur to Dwyer and Wilson to Bullard

Only pedestrians with ID are allowed in impacted zones

Police closure points:

-Chef Menteur & Read

-Chef Menteur & Bullard

-Chef Menteur & Downman

-Chef Menteur & Bullard

-Chef Menteur & Papania

-Chef Menteur & Wright

-Chef Menteur & Bundy

-Chef Menteur & Ray

-Dwyer & Wright

-Dwyer & Read

-Dwyer & Bundy

-Dwyer & Bundy

-Dwyer & Crowder

-Dwyer & Wilson

-Pressburg & Bullard

RTA does have a Paratransit vehicle available if needed for residents requiring special transit services. For more information visit us online at www.norta.com or call our customer care Rideline at 504-248-3900.

Other City Services

Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has dispatched several crews to New Orleans East to assess tornado-related damages to homes and businesses. Currently, all sewerage pumps are up and operating. This power outage had no effect on the Carrollton Water Plant, which supplies the city's tap water. The city's water is safe to drink.

Entergy, Parks and Parkways and the Sanitation Department have cleared the following roads:

-Cleared: Crowder Road between Dwyer and Chef

-Cleared: Dwyer between Read and Chantilly

-Cleared: Grant between Wilson and Flake

-Cleared: Chef Menteur between Crowder and Reead

-Cleared: Wilson between Chef and Dwyer

-Cleared: Bullard between Chef and Dwyer

-Cleared: Lake Forest between Chef and Read

-Cleared: Hammond Hwy between Read and Bundy

-Cleared: Wright between Chef and Lake Forest

-Cleared: Bullard between Chef and Lake Forest

Clean Up

The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation activated the emergency debris removal process in the area bounded by Almonaster to the I-10 in New Orleans East. Eligible debris should be moved to the curb as soon as possible. Only debris resulting from the recent tornado is eligible for collection by the City or its contractors in addition to normal garbage and recycling.

Debris should be separated as follows: regular garbage, vegetative, white goods, construction debris and Household Hazardous Waste. It would be very helpful, if clear or green bags were used for vegetative debris to distinguish it from other garbage.

Debris piles are not to be placed on neutral grounds, next to utility poles, trees, mail boxes, electric or water meters, fire hydrants or blocking roadways.

Citizens do not have to cut and bundle branches in 4 feet lengths during this designated debris removal period. Leaves should be bagged.

The Sanitation department will systematically remove debris from each street. There is no need to call 311 to report debris piles in the designated area. Sanitation will make three passes for debris removal and citizens will be advised of the dates when the passes will start and end.

Parks and Parkways has forestry crews cutting and stacking downed trees in the impacted area. Calls for downed trees, street lights, street signs and other matters should be directed to 311.

Short-Term and Long-Term Housing

The Red Cross in partnership with other service providers will be on site at Joe Brown Park to take initial assessments for short term and long term housing needs. The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) is also on site providing housing assistance for existing Section 8 Voucher holders.

Volunteers and Donations

Residents looking to support ongoing relief & recovery efforts are encouraged to contact one of the organizations below. Additional information on donation drives and volunteer opportunities will be shared as received. Again, the shelter at Joe Brown Park is NOT able to accept food, clothing, other donations or volunteers at this time.

-The Greater New Orleans Foundation has activated the Helping Our Neighbors: Tornado Relief. Donations can be made online at https://www.gnof.org/helping-our-neighbors-tornado-relief-fund/.

-United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting monetary donations & seeking volunteers. More information can be found at: http://www.unitedwaysela.org/tornadorelief.

-The Food Pantry of New Orleans is accepting donations of non-perishable food items from the general public (Drop-off at 13040 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70128).

-Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations of non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies (drop-off at 700 Edwards Ave., New Orleans, LA 70123). More information can be found at: http://no-hunger.org/tornado-response/.

-Household of Faith Church is accepting donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries, new clothing, cleaning supplies and volunteers (9300 I-10 Service Rd. New Orleans, LA 70127). For more information call 504-347-0127.

