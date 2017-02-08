Suspect named in fatal double shooting

The NOPD identifies a suspect in a fatal double shooting as Leo Andrew Dorsey.

Investigators say they tied the 25-year-old to the incident in the 7100 block of West Laverne Street January 31.

That night around 11:23, officers found the body of Tiffany Thomas inside the residence. Someone brought the second female victim to the hospital suffering with gunshot wounds.

When he's apprehended, investigators say Dorsey will be booked with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

Police believe Dorsey is armed and dangerous.

They're asking anyone with information to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.